Sunday, January 29, 2023 – The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI is finalising a plan of summoning Azimio One Kenya alliance top leaders to shed light on a secret dossier that alleged that former Prime Minister Raila Odinga won the last election with 8.1 million votes.

Last week, Jubilee Party Secretary General, Jeremiah Kioni, who was flanked by Azimio top brass claimed that they have received a dossier from an IEBC insider who claimed Raila Odinga won the election with 8.1 million votes and President William Ruto emerged second with 5.9 million votes.

The DCI has now opened investigations seeking to establish the authenticity of the dossier by Raila’s IEBC whistleblower, thrusting the opposition boss into possible summons.

The probe will also investigate Raila’s claim that Azimio won the presidential election.

The DCI is expected to establish whether the dossier is a forgery and falsification against the IEBC and Ruto.

Raila is yet to be formally summoned to shed light on the dossier.

The Kenyan DAILY POST