Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Monday, January 30, 2023 – Sleuths from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have arrested a close lieutenant of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga for allegedly inciting Kenyans during Azimio One Kenya Alliance rally at Kamukunji Grounds last week.

Korogocho MCA Absalom Odhiambo was arrested on Monday when heading to National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) where he had been summoned.

NCIC Chairperson Samuel Kobia said they had summoned Odhiambo over ethnic utterances he made during the Kamukunji rally.

“Political development in the last few days is creating unnecessary tension that if not well managed can plunge the country into chaos,” Kobia said.

“A case in point is the utterances by Korogocho Member of the County Assembly Absalom Odhiambo Onyango at the Azimio La Umoja Alliance rally at the Kamukunji grounds on Monday 23rd January 2022 which inter alia invoked ethnic hatred while inciting Kenyans to violence. Therefore, we have summoned Hon. Absalom Odhiambo Onyango to record a statement.” Kobia added.

The NCIC boss further urged political leaders to shun ethnic politics which may upset the current state of peace in the country and cause division among political groups.

The Kenyan DAILY POST