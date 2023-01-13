Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Friday, 13 January 2023 – DCI is appealing to members of the public to volunteer information that may lead to the arrest of terror suspects, linked to the Alshabab terror network and responsible for the recent attacks in Lamu County.

The images of the terrorists were splashed on social media.

A Kamba man identified as Kioko is among the terror suspects.

According to DCI, the suspects are armed and dangerous and have been linked to several acts of terror that have occurred in the country in the past.

Members of the public are asked to provide information that may lead to their arrest.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.