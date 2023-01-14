Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Friday, January 13, 2023 – Davido and his wife, Chioma, got new tattoos of each other’s names.

The lovebirds were filmed getting the tattoos on their wedding band finger.

Chioma got a tattoo of “David” spelt out on her hand and Davido got one spelt “Chioma”.

They also flaunted their wedding rings as they got the new ink.

See below.