Friday, January 13, 2023 – Davido and his wife, Chioma, got new tattoos of each other’s names.
The lovebirds were filmed getting the tattoos on their wedding band finger.
Chioma got a tattoo of “David” spelt out on her hand and Davido got one spelt “Chioma”.
They also flaunted their wedding rings as they got the new ink.
