Wednesday, January 25, 2023 – Trade and Investment Cabinet Secretary, Moses Kuria, on Tuesday questioned the need to have compulsory school uniforms in schools.

Addressing the press at his office in Nairobi, Kuria opined that school uniforms have little to no effect on learners receiving quality education and hence schools should not institute any type of clothing policy.

“In America there is no uniform. School uniform inakujia wapi katka mambo ya kusoma na CBC? It is not a necessity,” Kuria said.

According to Kuria, Kenya’s manufacturing sector is missing out on numerous uniform-making opportunities since several schools are working in tandem with uniform-makers to sell their products exclusively within their facilities.

Kuria’s sentiments come after some parents in Nairobi and Mt Kenya region claimed that schools are forcing them to buy school uniforms from special shops situated in Nairobi, Thika, and Nyeri towns.

The shops which are working in tandem with headmasters to oppress the parents are:

1. Weaver Bird Uniform

2. Ravs Fashion

3. Manchester outfitters

4. Kawa Garments.

5. School Outfitters

The Kenyan DAILY POST.