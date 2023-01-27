Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Friday, 27 January 2023 – Cristiano Ronaldo’s new manager, Rudi Garcia has admitted his missed chance was a big factor in Al-Nassr ‘s Super Cup defeat to Al-Ittihad on Thursday January 26.

Ronaldo, who also blanked in his official Al-Nassr debut on the weekend, struggled to make an impact as his side lost 3-1.

‘One of the things that changed the course of the match was Cristiano’s missed opportunity in the first half,’ Garcia assessed after the game.

‘I congratulate Al-Ittihad. They presented a much better first half than us, and we played a good second half, but unfortunately, we were not able to adjust the result. It’s true that we regret losing the Super Cup, but we are still the first in the league.’

Ronaldo also suffered an injury scare as he went down clutching his ankle but fortunately, he was able to continue.

He is still waiting for his first competitive goal for his new club but did net twice in the friendly against Paris Saint-Germain.