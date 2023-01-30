Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Monday, January 30, 2023 – Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr coach has claimed the forward will ‘go back to Europe’ before retiring from football.

The superstar player only secured a move to the Saudi Arabian side last month in a big money deal.

Now his own coach Rudi Garcia has suggested that the five-time Ballon d’or winner will have one final stint in Europe before hanging up his boots.

According to SPORT, Al-Nassr head coach Garcia said: ‘Cristiano Ronaldo is a positive addition as he helps disperse defenders.

The 58-year-old manager added: ‘He’s [Ronaldo] one of the best players in the world. He won’t finish his career at Al-Nassr, he’ll go back to Europe.’

Garcia disclosed this after the side’s 3-1 defeat to Al Ittihad in the semi-finals of the Arabian Super Cup, where Ronaldo failed to get on the scoresheet.

The former Manchester United and Real Madrid star is yet to score for the club in the Saudi Pro League, having featured in one competitive fixture.