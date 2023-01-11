Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Wednesday, 11 January 2023 – Cristiano Ronaldo’s new club, Al-Nassr have denied reports that his contract includes an agreement to support Saudi Arabia’s joint bid for the 2030 World Cup.

Ronaldo, 37, joined the Saudi team last month after leaving Manchester United by mutual consent in November on the back of his explosive tell-all interview with Piers Morgan.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner put pen to paper on an eye-watering deal worth £175million per year with Al-Nassr, who currently sit top of the Saudi Pro League.

Back in December, reports in Spain at the end of December claimed Ronaldo was also set to become an ambassador for Saudi’s bid for the 2030 World Cup because of a clause in his Al-Nassr deal.

According to Marca, he has agreed to promote the Middle Eastern country’s joint campaign with Egypt and Greece to stage the tournament, following in the footsteps of arch-rival Lionel Messi.

Yet Al-Nassr have denied this is the case, as Ronaldo’s new club took to Twitter to rubbish suggestions that his contract includes a clause to support World Cup bids.

In a short statement on Tuesday night, January 10, they wrote: ‘Al Nassr FC would like to clarify that contrary to news reports, Cristiano Ronaldo’s contract with Al Nassr does not entail commitments to any World Cup bids.’

‘His main focus is on Al Nassr and to work with his teammates to help the club achieve success.’