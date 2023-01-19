Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Thursday, January 19, 2023 – Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly struggling to hire a £4,500-a-month chef to feed him and his family at their ‘forever home’ in Portugal.

According to Mail Online, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner is having problems recruiting someone to cook for him and his loved ones at the £17million home he is building on the Portuguese Riviera.

The mansion, due to be finished in June, has been dubbed Cristiano’s retirement home as he expected to make it his main family residence once he hangs up his boots.

Some of the staff vacancies linked to the new-build palace, including a £4,800-a-month butler, are said to have been already filled but the chef role remains vacant.

The Portuguese international is believed to have specifically designed an area in his new Portuguese Riviera mansion for the preparation of the Japanese delicacy. And the question of who is going to prepare sushi and other meals for him, Rodriguez, and their five children is said to be causing him real headaches.

Ronaldo, who was this month officially unveiled as Saudi side Al-Nassr’s star signing on a £173m-a-year contract, can’t find the right person despite offering a salary said to be around £4,500-a-month for someone to whip up his favourite dishes.