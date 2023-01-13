Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Friday, January 13, 2023 – FIFA have announced 14 men’s nominees for The Best 2022 World Player of the Year Award with Cristiano Ronaldo missing on the list.

The award recognizes the best footballer of the calendar year 2022, and Lionel Messi heads a 14-man shortlist for the Best FIFA Men’s player award after leading Argentina to World Cup glory last month.

Messi will have an edge to win the award, having scored seven goals in games in Qatar to finally win the World Cup. He was also given the Golden Ball after being deemed the best player at the tournament.

Mbappe, who netted a hat-trick in the World Cup final for France,was nominated with two Paris Saint-Germain players are nominated in Neymar and Achraf Hakimi.

Karim Benzema, who won last year’s Ballon d’Or for his performances with Real Madrid, is also nominated, as is Robert Lewandowski, winner of the FIFA prize in the last two years.

CHECK OUT THE 14-MAN SHORTLIST FOR ‘THE BEST’ AWARD BELOW.

Lionel Messi (PSG)

Kylian Mbappe (PSG

Neymar (PSG)

Achraf Hakimi (PSG)

Luka Modric (Real Madrid)

Karim Benzema (Real Madrid)

Vinicius Jr (Real Madrid)

Kevin De Bruyne (Man City)

Erling Haaland (Man City)

Julian Alvarez (Man City)

Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund)

Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona)

Sadio Mane (Bayern Munich)

Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)