Wednesday, January 25, 2023 – Former Manchester United striker, Odion Ighalo, has described Cristiano Ronaldo as his Greatest player Of All Time (GOAT), adding that he admires the five-time Ballon d’Or winner.

Ighalo plays for Al-Hilal in Saudi Arabia while Ronaldo recently joined Al-Nassr.

Both teams are the most successful in the Saudi Arabian football league.

Despite the fact both teams will be fighting for trophies and both players will compete for the Saudi league golden boot, Ighalo says he has too much respect for Ronaldo.

“Ronaldo is a legend. He is the best, for me, he is the GOAT,” Ighalo told Oma Sports TV.

“I have too much respect for him, admiration for him.

“He is going to play for his own team and he will score goals and me, I am going to play for my own team and I will score goals.

“So we will see how it goes. I wish him all the best in Al-Nassr, then I will do my job for Al-Hilal and we will see at the end of the season.”