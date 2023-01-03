Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, January 3, 2022 – A new report claims that Cristiano Ronaldo’s lucrative contract with Saudi Arabia’s Al-Nassr could see him return to the Premier League to join Newcastle United if they make the top four.

When Ronaldo became a free agent, it was claimed that the Portuguese star was seeking Champions League football. But he instead opted to go to Saudi Arabia, away from Europe’s top club competition.

According to Marca, Ronaldo could be back to the Premier League sooner than expected.

A clause in Ronaldo’s new contract is reported to say he will be allowed to join Eddie Howe’s Newcastle on loan if they finish in the top four, and qualify for Champions League football in 2023-24.

A takeover of the Tyneside club by the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund was completed in October 2021.

Over the past 15 months, they have invested heavily in players, and turned around the club’s fortunes from the relegation spots to being in the right place for Europe’s premier club tournament.

The Magpies currently sit in third place in the Premier League, behind reigning champions Manchester City, and Arsenal in pole position.

Ronaldo could make his debut for Al-Nassr against Al Ta’ee on Thursday January 5, after his medical.