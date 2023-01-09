Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Monday, January 9, 2023 – A Chief Magistrates’ Court has remanded a 38-year-old man, Samuel Emmanuel, to a Correctional Centre for allegedly having anal sex with a minor.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs B.O Osunsanmi gave the order during a court hearing today January 9.

He refused to listen to the defendant’s plea.

The prosecutor, ASP Raji Akeem, told the court that the offence was committed on Nov. 25 in Lagos, Nigeria.

Akeem said that the defendant called the victim, a 12-year-old girl, who hawks cow skin, pretending he wanted to buy some.

The prosecutor said that the defendant dragged the girl inside his room and forcefully had anal sex with her.

Akeem said that the neighbours who heard the screaming girl rushed to break the door and rescued her but she was already molested.

According to the prosecutor, the offence contravenes Section 261 of the Criminal Law.

At the court hearing, the Magistrate ordered the suspect to be remanded until Jan. 25 for the Director of public prosecution’s advice.