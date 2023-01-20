Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Friday, January 20, 2023 – A High Court sitting in Nairobi has allowed Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mithika Linturi to kick out the Aldai Mp Marianne Jebet Kitany from his Runda residence.

Justice Maureen Odero dismissed Kitany’s appeal seeking orders to be allowed to continue living in the Runda house.

Kitany was seeking orders to quash a decision by Chief Magistrate Heston Nyagah to allow Linturi to kick her out of the house as there was no subsistence marriage between the two.

“I have no jurisdiction to entertain the appeal following a dismissal of the same application by the court of appeal,” Justice Odero said.

In the appeal, she was seeking an order that justice Odero suspends the execution of the judgment permitting Linturi to kick her out of their Runda home.

She was also seeking an order to stay the execution of the judgment of Magistrate Nyagah which said there was a valid marriage between the two.

The Kenyan DAILY POST