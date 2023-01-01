Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, January 1, 2023 – Central Organisation of Trade Unions (COTU) Secretary General, Francis Atwoli has urged Deputy President Rigathu Gachagua to stop threatening Nairobi County Governor, Johnston Sakaja.

Gachagua and Sakaja have been engaged in a war of words over the governor‘s plan to relocate matatus from the CBD.

Atwoli, who spoke at a burial in Khwisero in Kakamega, said the move to move matatus from the CBD will ensure Nairobi attains international standards like Abuja, Cairo, Johannesburg, and Kigali.

“Yule Governor wa Nairobi ni kijana wetu. Mama yake anatoka hapa Ikolomani..huyo anaitwa sakaja…. Huyo mtoto ana wenyewe na wenyewe ni wazee kama sisi. Sasa ukimshika ujue ana watu wake pia na we cannot run away from that…” Atwoli said.

The septuagenarian further urged Gachagua to advise Sakaja rather than issue threats.

“Anafanya kazi kwa karibu na William Samoei Ruto..ukiwa na mawaidha unataka kumpa songa karibu umpe mawaidha usimtishe kwa ajili ni kijana mdogo nan nchi hii tutawachia vijana,” Atwoli stated.

