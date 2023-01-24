Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Tuesday, January 24, 2023 – Central Organisation of Trade Unions (COTU) Secretary General, Francis Atwoli, has expressed worries regarding the well-being of the people he is representing as workers.

In a statement on Tuesday, the veteran trade unionist said he has received thousands of letters from security guards who are complaining of poor treatment by their employers, mostly security firms.

Atwoli said most security firms are yet to implement the minimum wage guidelines introduced by former President Uhuru Kenyatta in May 2022.

He said he has been receiving an alarming number of petitions from guards still earning below the Sh15, 120 minimum wage, whose employers have remained defiant.

“COTU has received an alarming number of petitions from current and former employees of the many rogue private security firms that have blatantly refused to observe minimum wage guidelines,” Atwoli said.

He asked President William Ruto to intervene and help the security guards who cannot even afford a decent meal due to poor pay.

“We would like to invite the government to be magnanimous enough to consider reviewing the minimum wage upwards considering the erosion in purchasing power that has been occasioned by the high cost of living,” he pleaded.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.