Friday, January 20, 2023 – Central Organisation of Trade Unions (COTU) Secretary General, Francis Atwoli, has blasted President William Ruto’s government for trying to access Kenyans’ M-Pesa transactions to collect tax.

Speaking on Friday, Atwoli said the move is ill-advised and counterproductive

“The move to have access to and or investigate M-Pesa transactions is ill-advised and counterproductive,” Atwoli said.

He said the workers union has been advising various administrations against tax hikes that are, eventually, counterproductive.

Atwoli said there are only 2.5 percent of salaried Kenyans who earn above Sh 100,000 and a majority of close to 80.5 percent earn below sh 50,000

“It was insensitive for the government to introduce punitive tax measures at a time when many workers had lost employment as a result of the pandemic,” he said.

“The National Treasury must not always be in a rush to impose unreasonable taxes on a population that is hurting and bedridden, simply because the government needs money to spend on its development agenda,” he added.

Ruto is planning to use the police and National Intelligence Service (NIS)) to access the Mpesa records of every Kenyan and see whether they pay taxes.

