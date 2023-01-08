Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Sunday, January 8, 2023 – Coronation Street and Love Actually actor, Wyllie Longmore has died at the age of 82 following a battle with cancer.

The actor passed away on Thursday, January 5, peacefully with his wife by his side.

Wyllie was best known for playing Dr. McKinnon in Corrie in the Nineties and also had roles in The Bill, Between the Lines, Casualty, Merseybeat, Waking the Dead and Cold Feet.

Wyllie’s daughter Jessica announced the news on Facebook, writing: ‘I want to share the news that my father, Wyllie Longmore passed away yesterday evening.

‘He had been living with Cancer, but passed away peacefully with my mum by his side.

‘Those of you who know me will know that I am not prone to public announcements on social media, but I know the influence my dad goes way beyond our family; so I wanted to share this news with you all.

‘Please feel free to share this news in your networks. I will post information in due course about the quiet funeral we have planned and the celebratory stuff event of his life and career, that will come later.

‘Wyllie was a much-loved husband, father, grandfather, brother, and uncle and will be very sadly missed.’

He made his soap debut in 1992 when he starred as Dr McKinnon on Coronation Street, treating Don Brennan (Geoff Hinsliff) following his car accident.

Wyllie also starred in festive favourite Love Actually, playing an advisor to David, the Prime Minister (Hugh Grant).

As well as his work in TV, Wyllie starred in several theatre productions and won Best Actor at the Manchester Evening News awards for his performance in Athol Fugard’s My Children! My Africa! at the Octagon Theatre in 1995.