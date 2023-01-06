Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Thursday, January 5, 2023 – A video of some indigenes of Fugar community in Nigeria celebrating the return of their “mother”, a giant python, is making rounds online.

The indigenes who expressed excitement over the new year visit, further carried out a ritual for their “mother” who they called endearing names.

Watch the videos below