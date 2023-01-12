Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Thursday, 12 January 2023 – A 33-year-old coffin maker who is struggling to makes sales, is accused of sneaking into a hospital to remove IVF inserted into the veins of cholera patients on admission.

This incident is said to have happened in Limbe, a seaside city in the South-West Region of Cameroon.

The man was allegedly caught in the act by one of the nurses on duty who then raised an alarm.

He tried to flee the scene but was caught by hospital security who then called the police to take him away.

This incident was shared on Twitter by a Cameron based media outlet.

