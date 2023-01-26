Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Thursday, 26 January 2023 – Proud mother, Chrissy Teigen shared the first close-up snap of her bouncing baby girl’s face.

The 37-year-old model took to Instagram on Tuesday afternoon to share an adorable photo of newborn daughter Esti Maxine Stephens.

The newborn was wrapped up in a grey blanket as she rested her head onto her own arm while Chrissy cradled her.

Chrissy captioned the snap to her 40.5million followers: ‘look at u out here lookin like a baby.’

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend welcomed their third child together on January 14 two years after they lost their son Jack 20 weeks into her pregnancy.