Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Friday, 27 January 2023 – Chrisean Rock is reportedly set to marry Blueface this weekend.

The musical artist, who announced her pregnancy last weekend, was pictured shopping for wedding dresses in Downtown Los Angeles.

She showed up to Anita’s Bridal Boutique and tried on several dresses, raising suspicion that the 22-year-old was planning on marrying her on-and-off beau.

It has now been reported that the “Lit” rapper is indeed planning to tie the knot with Blueface this weekend.

Rock allegedly told staff members at the store that she’ll be walking down the aisle tomorrow and was in urgent need to find the right wedding dress for the ceremony, TMZ reports.

On Wednesday, Jan. 25, Rock and Blueface’s episode on REVOLT’s “The Jason Lee Show” aired, where the pair openly discussed the idea of getting married.

Chrisean claimed that nobody has Blueface’s back the way that she does after he told Lee that he didn’t necessarily believe in marriage, describing it as a “woman thing.”

Chrisean Rock then explained that while her relationship isn’t perfect, she and Blueface genuinely care for each other.

This comes days after Blueface took to Twitter to express doubts that he is the father of Chrisean’s unborn baby.

Blueface’s mother, who has made no secret her dislike for Chrisean Rock, also hinted on her Instagram Stories that Chrisean is planning to marry Blueface and called her out for fixing it on his babymama’s birthday.

Blueface and Chrisean have a relationship that is toxic, with many of their fights playing out publicly. After each fight, they make up and remain together.

Watch a video of Chrisean shopping for a dress below.

#ChriseanRock is seen trying on wedding dresses reportedly for her and Blueface wedding TOMORROW! 💍👰🏾



😬🫢 girl be fckin fr for once… pic.twitter.com/Wx4EOHUzmi — BaddiesWest TEA (@bgctea2020) January 26, 2023