Monday, January 23, 2023 – Chrisean Rock got into a second fight just days after announcing her pregnancy.

The musical artiste announced over the weekend that she is pregnant for rapper Blueface and the rapper made it clear that he doesn’t believe he is the father.

Since then, Chrisean has been seen fighting publicly twice.

A new video shows her punching her old stylist on the red carpet.

The fight comes just hours after she fought off two women at Blueface’s birthday party.

Watch the latest fight in the video below.