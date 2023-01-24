Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Tuesday, 24 January 2023 – A well-known Kamba businessman died on Sunday night after his car was involved in a grisly road accident along the Nairobi-Mombasa highway.

The 32-year-old businessman famously known as Ithea Mavatha and his driver, Shadrack Chege, died on the spot in the fatal accident that left eight others nursing serious injuries.

Mavatha was famous among the Kamba community and he has been featured in several Kamba songs.

Popular gospel musician Fortune Mwikali Princess mourned him as a man who was always willing to help.

“When I remember one time when he came to support my event at a time I didn’t even know him. I can’t believe that you are no more. Rest in Peace Brother, my condolences to the family,” she said.

Watch video of the grisly accident.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.