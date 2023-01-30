Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Monday, January 30, 2023 – Chiki Onwukwe, wife of Sauti Sol lead singer, Bien, was seen in a viral video chasing away a female fan who came on stage to grind on her husband.

Bien was among the musicians who performed at the NRG Radio event dubbed Mixed and Matched which was held on Saturday, January 28, 2023, at the KCA, ABSA ground.

Chiki joined her husband on stage during his performance at the event.

There was a dramatic twist afterward as a female fan who sneaked past security to grind on Bien, was shown the exit.

Bien’s wife was later seen ranting at a security personnel for failing to stop the woman from getting onto the stage.

Watch the video below