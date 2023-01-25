Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Wednesday, January 25, 2023 – Former IEBC Commissioner Prof Abdi Guliye lifted the lid off a series of clandestine meetings hours before William Ruto was declared President-elect.

Appearing before Justice Aggrey Muchelule commission, Guliye recounted how four IEBC commissioners led by Vice Chairperson Juliana Cherera, on several occasions, conducted secret meetings on the sixth floor of the Anniversary Towers to plan how to subvert the will of the people.

He revealed that Cherera, who used to sit on the sixth floor of Anniversary Towers, later relocated the meeting point from her office.

“We were not bothered by the meetings at the time. Cherera had an office on the sixth floor but decided to move,” noted Prof Guliye.

Guliye explained that electoral plans and arrangements were well attended up until the last day of the presidential results verification process.

The chaos within the commission culminated in a press conference conducted by commissioners Juliana Cherera, Francis Wanderi, Irene Cherop, and Justus Abonyo at Serena Hotel.

“The incident looked like something that had been pre-arranged because, how do you come from Bomas to Serena to a ready podium and journalists in attendance if it was not pre-arranged?” Prof Guliye posed.

“We were part of the verification process all through and that’s why we were all shocked when they started disowning the results at Serena,” he added.

According to Guliye, the chaotic events at Bomas of Kenya were well planned, noting that former Cabinet secretary Raphael Tuju and former Senator Amos Wako visited the tallying center and asked the commissioners to ‘put the interest of the country first.’

However, IEBC chairperson Wafula Chebukati, two other commissioners, and chief executive officer Marjan Hussein Marjan declined to change the presidential results

Guliye further claimed that top government officials wanted him to announce Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition Party leader Raila Odinga as the winner.

