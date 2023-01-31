Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Tuesday, January 31, 2023 – Chelsea’s new £88million signing, Mykhailo Mudryk has apologised for using a racial slur in a viral video.

The 22-year-old footballer was spotted using the N-word in a TikTok footage which has been viewed nearly 214,000 times.

Though sources close to the Ukrainian winger insist he was just trying to recite lyrics from US rapper Lil Baby’s 2017 hit Freestyle, fans and campaigners blasted the Ukrainian winger, 22, for using the language in the TikTok clip “irrespective of context”.

Mudryk has now issued a grovelling apology for the video. His representative told The Sun:

“Mykhailo is deeply sorry for any offence caused by the video posted on his TikTok account last July.

“Whilst his intention was solely to recite lyrics of a song, Mykhailo regrets his decision and wholeheartedly accepts it was not appropriate.

“The video has since been removed.”