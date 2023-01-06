Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Thursday, January 5, 2023 – Chelsea’s negotiation with Benfica over Argentinian midfielder, Enzo Fernandez, has reportedly collapsed.

The subject of intense transfer speculation followed his heroics for Argentina at the 2022 World Cup where he won the Young Player of the Tournament award.

South American journalist, Cesar Luis Merlo disclosed that talks between Chelsea and Benfica have collapsed. He tweeted;

“The negotiation for Enzo Fernández to go to Chelsea collapsed: Benfica gave up selling him outside the clause after several days of negotiation.”

The Portuguese club want the English giants to pay the player’s £106 million release clause up front.

The Blues had proposed a deal that would see them pay the fee in three installments to evade financial fair play restrictions. They’ve also insisted they won’t budge from their current valuation, even though they’re said to have already lodged a bid of around £100 million.