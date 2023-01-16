Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Chelsea supremo rejects calls to sack Graham Potter as manager

IMAGE: https://pixabay.com/photos/stadium-soccer-london-england-709181/

Following another frustrating Premier League defeat for Chelsea, owner and chairman Todd Boehly is resisting the urge to sack head coach Graham Potter, regardless of poor performances and results. The American sports tycoon is backing his man, hopeful that winning form will return for the team.

Latest defeat underlines Premier League woes

Chelsea slumped to their seventh Premier League defeat of the season, as Fulham ran out 2-1 winners at Craven Cottage, prompting Blues fans to continue calling for the head of their beleaguered manager. Just to make matters even worse, new signing Joao Felix was red-carded midway through the second half, after a rash and poorly timed challenge was punished by the match referee.

Despite looking the better side for most of the game, Chelsea fell behind when Brazilian forward Willian drilled in a low finish to give Fulham the lead. Central defender Kalidou Koulibaly put the Blues back on level terms, as the visiting side began to take control, yet everything unravelled once Felix was dismissed.

The Portuguese star had been enjoying an excellent debut, constantly involved with some fine touches, but his reckless foul would ultimately prove costly. Now forced to see out the game with ten men on the pitch, Chelsea struggled as Fulham found greater inspiration, eventually regaining the lead after 73 minutes.

Carlos Vinicius rose to meet a probing cross from Andreas Pereira, heading in what proved to be the decisive goal. No matter what Chelsea boss Graham Potter tried to change from the touchline, making several changes late in the game, his team were simply unable to find their way back into the game.

Dramatic slump under the new Boehly regime

Regardless of the 2022-23 season turning into a nightmare, according to reports in the Daily Express, there are no immediate plans to sack Graham Potter as manager. Chelsea owner Todd Boehly has apparently spoke to confidants within his inner circle, telling them he believes the 47-year-old coach will turn things around.

For now, it seems that Potter will remain safe in his job, given the time and resources to make improvements. This is a luxury his predecessor certainly didn’t enjoy, when Boehly sensationally fired Thomas Tuchel on 7th September 2022, then immediately named Potter as his replacement within just 24 hours.

Regardless of how disgruntled the Chelsea fans may be, particularly given the team has won just once in their last nine Premier League games, Boehly appears to be firmly behind the manager he appointed. Nevertheless, the pressure on Potter will undoubtedly be greater, especially with fewer options for his team to win any trophies.

Nine points adrift of the Premier League top four and unlikely to regain lost ground, Chelsea were also eliminated from both domestic cup competitions. After being ousted from the EFL Cup 2-0 by Manchester City in November, the side led by Pep Guardiola then thrashed the Blues 4-0 earlier in January, knocking them out of the FA Cup.

Potter could still be on borrowed time

Given the hugely disappointing performances thus far on the domestic front, just one option remains open for Chelsea to win silverware this season. The Blues will take on German side Borussia Dortmund in February, keen to make progress in the UEFA Champions League, although Potter could be gone before then according to leading bookmakers.

Based upon the latest odds, Chelsea boss Potter is favourite to be the next Premier League managerial casualty, as prices continue to shorten regarding the safety of his position.

And if the opinion of annoyed fans and online bookmakers is any indication, Potter certainly seems to be living on borrowed time at Chelsea, increasingly likely to be sacked if results don’t improve quickly. Boehly will ultimately be left with no alternative, unless Potter can somehow inspire improved performances, then salvage something from this disastrous campaign.

Finishing outside the Premier League top four would be an absolute failure, particularly considering how much Boehly has invested in the club, since the takeover was completed in May 2022. More than £300 million has been spent on transfers thus far, over two transfer windows, albeit without being reflective of any significant improvements on the pitch.