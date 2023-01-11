Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Wednesday, 11 January 2023 – Atletico Madrid forward Joao Felix has joined Chelsea on loan for the rest of the season, the Premier League club announced on Wednesday, January 11.

The 23-year-old striker will bolster the attacking options for manager Graham Potter, whose squad is currently hard-hit by injuries and languishing in 10th spot in the table.

Chelsea in a statement described the Portugal international as a “skilful and stylish attacker” who is best in a fluid forward role.

“Chelsea is one of the great teams in the world and I hope to help the team reach their objectives, so I am very, very happy to be here and very excited to play at Stamford Bridge,” Felix said in a club statement.

Atletico said Felix had extended his contract with the Spanish club for one more season, until June 2027.

“From Atletico de Madrid we wish Joao Felix every success in this new professional stage,” the club said.

Watch video below

'I want to play with happiness' – Joao Felix. 💬 pic.twitter.com/oIlOnbmvVt — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) January 11, 2023