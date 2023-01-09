Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Monday, January 9, 2023 – Chelsea have reached a verbal agreement to sign Joao Felix on loan from Atletico Madrid.

According to The Athletic, it is expected that Chelsea will pay a loan fee of £9.68million (€11million), which is below what Atletico initially wanted.

Felix has been linked with Manchester United and Arsenal but Chelsea’s project is appealing to him.

The 23-year-old has struggled for consistency at Atletico this season – he has scored four goals and provided three assists in 14 La Liga appearances.

In 2019 Felix joined Atletico from Benfica for £113million, which remains the fourth-highest transfer fee in football history.

Chelsea have scored just three goals in their last eight games in all competitions

So far in this transfer window Chelsea have already secured the signings of Benoit Badiashile (who cost £58million from Monaco), David Datro Fofana, and Andrey Santos.