Monday, January 30, 2023 – Chelsea have reportedly made an £105million bid for Benfica star Enzo Fernandez in a deal that would make the Argentine midfielder Britain’s most expensive footballer.

The Blues are closing in on the potential signing after meeting Fernandez’s buy-out clause.

There are still negotiations ongoing in regard to the payment structure of Chelsea’s bid but the west London club are now confident of getting a deal done, according to The Telegraph.

It’s understood that the Todd Boehly’s side have submitted a £105million offer that they plan to stagger across one large payment and five later payments.

While this isn’t Benfica’s ideal payment structure, the Blues are confident that they will be able to push through for a deal.

Chelsea, who confirmed the £26.3m signing of Malo Gusto from Lyon on Sunday, had an offer of around £75m plus bonuses rejected for Fernandez earlier in the month.

Fernandez has been very public in his attempts to leave the Portuguese club during the January transfer window – giving the Blues confidence in securing a deal.

The transfer for Fernandez would surpass the record-breaking £100million figure that Man City paid Aston Villa for Jack Grealish in 2021.

Chelsea have already bolstered their squad this month with several signings – including David Datro Fofana, Benoit Badiashile, Andrey Santos, Joao Felix, Mykhailo Mudryk, Noni Madueke and Malo Gusto.

Gusto will also link up permanently with Chelsea in the summer after returning to Lyon on loan for the rest of the season following completion of his move to Stamford Bridge.