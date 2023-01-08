Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Sunday, January 8, 2023 – Chelsea football club of England have officially confirmed the signing of Brazilian midfielder Andrey Santos, hours after announcing the signing of David Datro Fofana on Saturday, January 7.

The 18-year-old joins the Blues for £18million from Brazilian club Vasco da Gama

Santos becomes the third January transfer window signing for Graham Potter’s side after completing deals for Fofana and Benoit Badiashile.

Santos is seen as a future replacement for N’Golo Kante, Jorginho and Mateo Kovacic.

Despite being just 18, Santos has been capped at U20 level by Brazil and is regarded as one of his country’s most promising midfielders.

On signing for Chelsea, Santos said:

‘It’s a very big opportunity for me. This is a big club playing in big competitions like the Premier League so I am very excited.

‘The players here are so good and I am very happy to be here.’