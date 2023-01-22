Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Sunday, January 22, 2023 – Chelsea have completed the signing of winger Noni Madueke from PSV.

The 20-year-old, who can also play as an attacking midfielder signed a seven-and-a-half year contract with Chelsea having an option to extend the deal by a further year.

Madueke joins for £26million and is the latest arrival at Stamford Bridge during a busy transfer window.

He spent time at Crystal Palace and Tottenham as an academy player before signing for PSV in 2018.

He made 80 senior appearances for PSV, scoring 20 goals and providing 14 assists.

Madueke has represented England at various youth levels including the under-21s.

Speaking to Chelsea’s official website, Madueke said: ‘To return to England and play in the Premier League is a dream for me and my family and I can’t wait to get started.

‘I am excited for what the future holds, the owner’s vision for the future and to be at a club like this and winning at the highest level.’

Chelsea Chairman Todd Boehly and co-controlling owner Behdad Eghbali described Madueke as an ‘exciting talent’.

They said: ‘We’re delighted to bring Noni to Chelsea. He’s an exciting talent who has proven his quality over the past few years with PSV, playing in a strong European league, and we are thrilled he has chosen to join Chelsea for this next stage of his career. We are sure he will form an important part of our team.’

Chelsea have also signed Mykhailo Mudryk for £88million after beating Arsenal to the winger, while defender Benoit Badiashile arrived from Monaco for £35million and forward David Datro Fofana joined from Molde for £8million. Joao Felix also signed on loan from Atletico Madrid and Andrey Santos made the switch from Vasco da Gama for £18m.