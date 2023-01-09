Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Monday, January 9, 2023 – Chelsea co-owner Todd Boehly has quit his role as the interim sporting director of the football club.

He appointed himself interim sporting director after Marina Granovskaia and Petr Cech’s Stamford Bridge departures last summer, and he has since led transfer negotiations at the west London club.

However, The Telegraph report he is no longer operating in the role after hiring a new recruitment team, some of whom started work this month. Boehly will continue as solely the Blues’ chairman.

Boehly has now transferred the responsibility to new technical director Christopher Vivell and director of global talent and transfers Paul Winstanley.

Chelsea have already completed three January signings, acquiring teenage duo David Datro Fofana and Andrey Santos and securing a £35million deal for Benoit Badiashile.