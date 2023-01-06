Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Thursday, January 5, 2023 – Chelsea have announced the signing of 21-year-old Monaco defender Benoit Badiashile on a seven-and-a-half year deal for £35million.

Chelsea had reached an agreement to sign Badiashile earlier this week – and agreed personal terms for a long-term contract. He arrived in the capital and completed his medical before completing his transfer.

The French centre-back was left out of Monaco’s side to face Brest on New Year’s Day as details were finalised ahead of his departure to London.

The defender told the club website: ‘I’m very happy to be here at Chelsea. I’m so excited to start playing for this club. I can’t wait to see the fans and start playing in the best league in the world.’

Benoit Badiashile made his Ligue 1 debut for the Monegasque club in 2018 aged just 17 and went on to make 20 appearances in his inaugural campaign with the club. Since then, he has made a total of 135 appearances for Monaco and was part of the team that reached the French Cup final in 2021.