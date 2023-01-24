Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Tuesday, January 24, 2023 – Outgoing Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) chairman, Wafula Chebukati, has revealed the identity of former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s lieutenant who promised him millions of shillings if he moderated results in favour of Azimio One Kenya Alliance leader, Raila Odinga.

Appearing before Justice Aggrey Muchelule’s tribunal investigating the conduct of four rebel IEBC commissioners on Tuesday, Chebukati revealed that former Cabinet Secretary, Raphael Tuju, approached him and promised “appropriate payment” if the results of the presidential election were changed to favor Raila Odinga who was trailing in the election.

“Mr. Tuju called me and offered an adequate reward if I were to change the presidential election results in favour of the Azimio la Umoja leader, Raila Odinga,” Chebukati told the tribunal.

In addition, Chebukati claimed Tuju had offered to pay for his retirement plan if he agreed to commit the crime.

The departing IEBC Chair declared he turned down Tuju’s offer and declared William Ruto as the winner of the election.

