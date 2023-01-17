Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Tuesday, January 17, 2023 – Outgoing Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) chairman, Wafula Chebukati, has finally let the cat out of the bag and released the names of delinquents who wanted him to subvert the will of the people during the hotly contested August 9th poll.

The election was a two-horse race between veteran opposition leader Raila Odinga and current president William Ruto.

However, on Monday, Chebukati revealed that he was under pressure from some criminals in the government who wanted him to moderate results in favor of Raila Odinga.

Chebukati said he was approached by four National Security Advisory Council (NSAC) members who wanted him to either declare Raila Odinga as President or moderate figures to force a re-run.

The four busybodies who approached him are former Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai, Solicitor General Kennedy Ogeto, Principal Administrative Secretary at the office of President Kennedy Kihara, and LT. General Francis Ogolla.

Chebukati said he told the four to go to hell and went ahead and announced William Ruto as the fifth President of the Republic of Kenya.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.