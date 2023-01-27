Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Friday, 27 January 2023 – Media personality, Yeni Kuti, has opined that cheating is not a deal breaker in a relationship or marriage.

Speaking on TVC, the 61-year-old daughter of Afrobeat legend, late Fela Anikulapo Kuti, said the only deal breaker for her will be if her man cheats on her with a fellow man.. however if he cheats with a female, she can allow it slide.

”For me cheating is not a deal breaker. My father had 27 wives, my mother didn’t go. I am not saying she was happy, but she didn’t leave. My own deal breaker is if I find out my own partner is sleeping with another man. That is my deal breaker. I will run, they wouldn’t even beg me. I will run”

Watch the video below