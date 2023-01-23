Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Monday, January 23, 2023 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s planned rallies at Kamukunji Grounds seem to have left President William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza in a serious panic.

So serious that Embu Governor Cecily Mbarire has threatened to go on record to reveal the names of tycoons funding Raila Odinga’s protest rallies aimed at destabilizing Ruto’s government.

Speaking during a thanksgiving service at Kerugoya Stadium in Kirinyaga County, Mbarire disclosed that a meeting was recently held in Mombasa where resources for Monday’s (today’s) planned Opposition rally were harnessed.

“I know the people who held a meeting in Mombasa to plan on how to bankroll Raila,” Mbarire indicated while sounding a warning to the unnamed individuals.”

“We want to tell them that they should stop and if they joke around, I will reveal their names. One day we shall reveal them. They should stop disturbing us,” she continued.

At the same time, Mbarire urged Raila to retire from active politics as his age was catching up with him.

“Raila is now in his late 70s, he is a grandfather and must now know what is expected of him in his old age,” Mbarire remarked.

The thanksgiving service was graced by President William Ruto, his Deputy Rigathi Gachagua and a host of Kenya Kwanza leaders.

Raila has announced that he would resume his countrywide rallies that were halted late last year.

The rallies come hot on the heels of a damning dossier that indicates Raila won the 2022 elections but his victory stolen in favour of Ruto.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.