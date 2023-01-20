Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Friday, January 20, 2023 – A middle-aged man was captured on CCTV breaking into an electronic shop in Marsabit town, where he made away with several smartphones.

In the footage, the suspect is seen using a metal rod to gain access to the shop.

Little did he know that he was being captured on CCTV cameras installed in the shop.

The owner of the shop reported the theft incident to the police, leading to the arrest of the suspected thief.

Some of the smartphones that he had stolen from the shop were recovered.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.