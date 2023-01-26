Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Thursday, 26 January 2023 – CCTV footage showing the moment a well-dressed man entered an office and allegedly stole a phone has made the rounds on social media.

The man pretended to be on the phone while carrying out his nefarious act.

He used his foot to remove the phone from the charger before carting away with it.

Watch the trending video below