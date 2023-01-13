Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Friday, January 13, 2023 – A female Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examiner was captured on camera stealing clothes at Alliance Girls High School.

From the CCTV footage, the teacher is seen walking to the hanging line before picking up a colleague’s clothes in a hurry, including innerwear.

The administration said they reported the matter to Kiambu Police Station for appropriate action on the examiner

“The case was handled as a criminal matter and given the right attention by the security officials at the examinations centre,” the school said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.