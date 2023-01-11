Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Wednesday, 11 January 2023 – Cardiff City have finally paid Nantes the first installment of the £15million transfer fee for Emiliano Sala.

The Argentine striker died in a plane crash in January 2019 as he was travelling from France to join Cardiff.

A three-window embargo was imposed by FIFA because Cardiff refused to pay the first part of the fee.

Cardiff expect the payment of around £7m, which includes interest, will prompt FIFA to lift the embargo.

Sala tragically died in a plane crash over the Channel in January 2019 as he flew from saying his goodbyes in France to Wales.

Back in August the second tier side revealed they had been put under a transfer embargo after failing to pay the deal’s first improvement.

Cardiff had been arguing Sala was not officially their player when the 28-year-old Argentine died in a plane crash over the English Channel in January 2019. He was travelling from France to join the then-Premier League club.

Cardiff, having failed to initially pay the first instalment, were put under a three-window embargo, which also affected the club.

Cardiff lost their appeal against that UEFA, ruling by Fifa thar ”A three-man panel at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) heard the appeal in Lausanne earlier this year.’