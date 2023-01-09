Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Monday, January 9, 2023 – Prince Harry has launched an extraordinary attack on his father, King Charles’ wife Camilla, branding her ‘dangerous’ and a ‘villain’, as he continued his publicity for his explosive memoir Spare.

The 38-year-old Duke of Sussex took aim at the Queen Consort while speaking with CBS News’ 60 Minutes host Anderson Cooper, who questioned Harry about several very damaging allegations he made about Camilla in the book’s pages.

Referring back to a 1995 interview in which his mother, Princess Diana, famously referred to Camilla as the ‘third person in her marriage’, Harry says that this admission turned the now-Queen Consort into a ‘villain’, adding: ‘She needed to rehabilitate her image.’

According to Harry – who also reveals in his book that he and William ‘begged’ their father not to marry Camilla – this desire to transform her public image made her ‘dangerous’.

He accuses his step-mother of ‘trading information’ with the press in an attempt to get more positive stories written about herself, before sensationally suggesting that her ‘connections’ with the media would end up with ‘people or bodies left in the street’.

”Her need to rehabilitate her image made her dangerous because of the connections that she was forging within the British press,’ he told Cooper, according to an official transcript of the interview.

”And there was open willingness on both sides to trade off information. And with a family built on hierarchy, and with her, on the way to being Queen Consort, there was gonna be people or bodies left in the street because of that.”

Princess Diana’s interview with the BBC’s Martin Bashir in 1995 marked the first time that she had publicly addressed claims that Charles and Camilla had an affair during her marriage to the then-Prince of Wales.

At the time, she sensationally told Bashir: ‘There were three of us in this marriage, so it was a bit crowded.’

Harry also claims that what he saw as Camilla’s desire to ‘be on the front page and have positive stories written about her’ came from his family’s belief that positive media coverage would ‘improve your reputation or increase the chances of you being accepted as monarch by the British public’.

‘If you are led to believe, as a member of the family, that being on the front page, having positive headlines, positive stories written about you, is going to improve your reputation or increase the chances of you being accepted as monarch by the British public, then that’s what you’re gonna do,’ he adds.

The Duke’s sensational public attack on Camilla is the latest in a line of attacks that he has flung at his stepmother – having already painted her negatively in his explosive memoir Spare, which was accidentally released in Spain last week.

In a passage in his autobiography, the Duke of Sussex writes: ‘Shortly after our private meetings with her, she began to develop her long-term strategy, a campaign directed at marriage and with time, the Crown (with the blessing of our father, we supposed).

”News stories started appearing in all the newspapers about her conversations with Willy, stories which recounted lots of small details, none of which came from my brother, of course.”

Charles had tried to win over his sons before asking the public to accept Camilla, the book claims. Harry then astonishingly says that meeting the future Queen Consort for the first time was like an ‘injection’. He later says that ultimately he and William approved of Camilla.

He writes: ‘I remember wondering… if she would be cruel to me; if she would be like all the wicked stepmothers in the stories’.

Watch video below.

In his new book, Prince Harry accuses Camilla and even his father, at times, of using him or William to get better tabloid coverage for themselves. Prince Harry writes, Camilla “sacrificed me on her personal P.R. altar.” https://t.co/oBAfNSc2cp pic.twitter.com/2S76o3dzpg — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) January 9, 2023