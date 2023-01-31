Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Tuesday, January 31, 2023 – Former President Uhuru Kenyatta may have just landed himself in serious trouble with the government of President William Ruto after allegedly sponsoring Raila Odinga’s revolution against him.

This is after Mt. Kenya Senators urged Ruto to go after his vast business empire.

Addressing the media yesterday, the lawmakers urged Ruto to order an audit into the tax waivers allegedly enjoyed by the former Head of State since ascending into office.

Senators John Methu (Nyandarua), James Murango (Kirinyaga), Wahome Wamatinga (Nyeri) and Tabitha Mutinda (nominated) further accused Uhuru of sponsoring Azimio rallies to sabotage Ruto’s revenue plan.

“He was given waivers for the taxes for the last ten years. We are doing audit report and we will place into the floor of the house and he must pay that,” Nyeri Senator Wamatinga stated.

Besides auditing his wealth, Kirinyaga’s Murango called on county governments to establish whether the former President duly paid his land rates.

“Kayole residents are remitting their land rates but the rich are not paying,” he claimed.

Their sentiments echoed Ruto’s warning on tax evaders and sponsors of Azimio rallies.

Speaking in Mombasa yesterday, Ruto maintained that his administration would not spare any persons from meeting their tax obligations, especially those sponsoring Raila demonstrations.

“We cannot operate in a space where those in power exempt themselves from paying tax by using all instruments.

“I want to tell those who used to exempt themselves from paying tax that their day is up even if they sponsor demonstrations,” the President warned.

