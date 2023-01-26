Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Thursday, 26 January 2023 – Rapper and TV producer, 50 Cent doesn’t believe that his colleague JAY-Z has had a bigger impact on Hip Hop than Eminem.

50 Cent was reacting to comments made by former NBA player Jamal Crawford during an appearance on Shaquille O’Neal’s The Big Podcast with Shaq, where the three-time NBA Sixth Man of the Year used Jay and Emimem as a gateway to talking about his favorite basketball players.

“That’s why my five, the dominance outweighs the number,” Crawford said to Shaq, who initially disagreed.

“Like, JAY-Z’s effect on Hip Hop is bigger than any album sales that Eminem will have, you see what I’m saying? That’s just how it goes.”

50 Cent responded on the comments section of Hip Hop Wolf’s Instagram page, which had reshared the clip.

“Ha Bullshit,” he wrote along with a sneezing face emoji.

Last March, Eminem made history by becoming the No. 1 most-certified artist in the history of the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA).

The association announced that the self-proclaimed “rap god” had accumulated a total of 227.5 million sales in is career, comprised of 166 million single certifications and 61.5 million album certifications.

Eminem is also one of only seven seven artists in any genre or era with three or more diamond albums thanks to The Marshall Mathers LP (2000), The Eminem Show (2002) and Curtain Call: The Hits (2004).

Meanwhile, JAY-Z’e third album Vol. 2… Hard Knock Life and Watch The Throne collaboration with Kanye West are both 5x platinum, while Vol. 3… Life and Times of S. Carter, The Blueprint 2 and The Black Album are all triple platinum.

Jay-Z currently leads all rappers when it comes to the most No. 1 albums on the Billboard 200 with 14, a streak that dates back to his aforementioned third LP and was kept alive with his most recent solo offering, 2017’s 4:44. Only The Beatles have more with 19.

Watch video below

Ex-NBA star #JamalCrawford says #Eminem album sales will never amount to the effect #JayZ had on hip-hop. pic.twitter.com/7DGNJz4eLy — No Jumper (@nojumper) January 25, 2023