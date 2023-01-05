Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, January 4, 2023 – Buffalo Bills player, Damar Hamlin is reportedly making ‘progress’, days after collapsing while playing on Monday, January 2.

Hamlin, 24, was resuscitated on the football field after he suffered cardiac arrest during the Monday night showdown against the Cincinnati Bengals. The incident occurred after Hamlin tackled Bengals receiver Tee Higgins on a seemingly normal play.

During the tackle, Higgins’ right shoulder hit Hamlin in the chest. Hamlin then wrapped his arms around Higgins’ shoulders and helmet to drag him down. Hamlin quickly got to his feet, appeared to adjust his face mask with his right hand, and then fell backward about three seconds later and lay motionless.

Hamlin remained on the football field for several minutes as he received medical attention. Hamlin’s teammates, many of whom were crying, shielded him from public view.

As of Wednesday morning January 4, Hamlin was still in critical condition, sedated in the ICU according to Jordon Rooney a marketing representative and personal friend of Hamlin.

Speaking to ESPN on Wednesday, Rooney said that the athlete is showing “promising readings.” He did not add any specifics.

“We all remain optimistic,” Rooney told The Associated Press by phone.

Hamlin’s uncle, Dorrian Glenn, said his nephew’s breathing has improved since arriving at the hospital.

Glenn said Hamlin is intubated but is currently receiving oxygen at a 50 per cent assistance rate. When he arrived at the hospital on Monday, the rate of assistance was 100 per cent.

Hamlin’s uncle told CNN that the Bills player has been “flipped over on his stomach” to help take pressure off his lungs.

Glenn also said that Hamlin had to be resuscitated twice, once on the field after his collapse and again when he arrived at the hospital. (Rooney has since told ESPN there have been “some miscommunications,” and said Hamlin was only resuscitated once at Paycor Stadium)

In an interview with NFL Total Access, Glenn said it was “a gut punch” to see the moment when his nephew “died on the field and they brought him back to life.”

For now, Glenn said Hamlin’s recovery is “day by day.”

“They’re trying to get him to breathe on his own,” Glenn said. He added that the family is “really, really thankful” for the medical staff that has treated Hamlin.

“I’m thankful that he’s still here, he’s still alive and he’s still fighting,” Glenn said.

Since the incident, a GoFundMe page previously established by Hamlin for a community toy drive has reached more than US$6.2 million in donations, as of Wednesday morning. The GoFundMe page was created by Hamlin with the original goal of $2,500 to support his mother’s daycare program in Pittsburgh.

Monday’s game between the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals was postponed.

Hamlin was drafted in the sixth round by the Bills in 2021. He played in 14 games as a rookie and then became a starter in 2022 once Micah Hyde was lost for the season to injury.