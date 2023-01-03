Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, January 3, 2022 – A talented actor who rose to fame through the popular Junior show aired on KTN escaped death by a whisker after he was caught in possession of a stolen motorbike and subjected to mob justice.

The youthful actor, who goes by the stage name ‘Baken’, reportedly stole a motorbike and two phones in a party at Juja Farm on Christmas.

He is said to have withdrawn Ksh 124,000 from one of the phones.

Baken was tracked several days after the theft incident and caught with the stolen motorbike.

He was beaten into a pulp and then handed over to the police.

See photos and video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.