Wednesday, 11 January 2023 – Jason Trawick, the Hollywood agent who was engaged to Britney Spears and briefly became her co-conservator, has said that she needed to be placed on a conservatorship for her own good.

Trawick — whose clients also included Taylor Swift, Paris Hilton and Hilary Duff — discussed his career on Kevin Connelly’s podcast.

The conversation turned to him managing Britney, whom he met through her brother, Bryan Spears, in 2006.

He was her representative through some of her most turbulent years, as she was put into the conservatorship in 2008.

The following year they started dating, became engaged in 2011 and then split in 2012.

He talked about the controversial conservatorship, insisting the “Toxic” singer needed it at the time, and claimed her dad, Jamie Spears, had good intentions as far as what he witnessed.

He denied his romance with Britney was fake, addressing the rumor that Jamie paid him to be a “spy,” among other revelations.

Trawick, 50, said: “Listen, did she need a conservatorship when I was there? Yes. I’ll be the first to say it. I think she needed some guidance.”

He said someone needed to oversee the pop star’s finances, as she and her ex-husband Kevin Federline “spent a lot of money” in the two years they were married.

Plus, “She’d be the worst person on The Price Is Right. She doesn’t understand what things cost,” he added of the 41-year-old who he hasn’t kept in touch with.

However, he said she needed the conservatorship for other reasons, including “therapy [and] stopping her from seeing certain individuals that were not great [influences].”

He added that Britney’s father Jamie “100 percent” meant well by putting the strict conservatorship in place.

Trawick added, “unless they can prove he somehow stole money from her.”

He said Jamie gave up a lot for the job.

Britney was infamously placed under a conservatorship back in 2008 following several meltdowns throughout 2007 and endless scandals that eventually saw her lose custody of her two sons, Sean Preston and Jayden Federline.

The conservatorship ended in 2021 after 13 years.

As for whether the conservatorship should have ended before it did, Trawick said he wasn’t sure, but said when he was present in Britney’s life, she needed someone looking after her so people didn’t take advantage.